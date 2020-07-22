On July 21, Earnstein Dukes was announced as the new Dean of University Library by the Office of the Provost in a memorandum to the university. The appointment will become effective on Aug. 1.
Dukes served as the interim dean over the course of this year and during 2014 and 2015. She started her career at Tech as a systems librarian in 2002 and was later appointed as Associate Dean of Libraries for eleven years.
According to the memorandum, she had previous experience at the University of Memphis, University of Texas at Dallas and the College Center for Library Automation in Tallahassee. Dukes has also had various leadership positions in the American Library Association and the Texas Library Association.
"I am confident that she is the right person at the right time to lead the University Libraries into Texas Tech's next century of service to our students and to the citizens of the State of Texas," according to the memorandum from the Provost.
