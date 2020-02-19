For Texas Tech students who want to vote early for the primary elections, one may be surprised to know that certain voting locations may not be too far away.
Early voting will take place at 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. from now to Feb. 22, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Feb. 23 and at 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Feb. 24 to Feb. 28 at the Tech Recreational Center, according to the Lubbock County Elections Office website.
For election day, which is March 3, voting will be available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Tech library, according to the Lubbock County Elections Office website.
For more information on other voting locations and to determine eligibility to vote, visit the Lubbock County Elections Office website.
