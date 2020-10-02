Early voting and Election Day voting will be available at the Texas Tech Recreation Center and the Tech Library respectively.
For early voting, which takes place from Oct. 13 to 30, one can cast ballots from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Monday to Saturday and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday at the Rec, according to a Tech news release. Masks will be required, and social distancing will be maintained.
People should check in at the Rec's north entrance, and they will be directed toward the voting area in the south part of the building, according to the news release.
On Election Day on Nov. 3, people can cast ballots from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the Croslin Room in the Tech Library, according to the news release. Masks are required, and social distancing will be maintained inside and outside of the building.
People need to enter and exit through the south doors on the east side of the library, according to the news release. For those not voting, one should use the north doors on the east side.
A voter registration card or a driver's license is needed to vote during early voting or on Election Day, according to the news release. One has until Oct. 5 to register to vote in this state.
For more information on voter registration, visit the Lubbock County Elections Office website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.