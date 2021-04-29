The Texas Medical Association Medical Student Section (TMA-MSS) honored Lubbock dermatologist Dr. Ashley L. Sturgeon and the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, according to a news release from the Texas Medical Association (TMA).
Sturgeon received the 2021 C. Frank Webber, M.D. award for her diligence in mentoring medical students, and the Tech Health Sciences Center was recognized and rewarded as the 2020-21 TMA-MSS Chapter of the year, according to the news release.
The C. Frank Webber, M.D award was created in 1987 and was named after the late Texas family physician educator and former dean the University of Texas Medical School at Houston Dr. C. Frank Webber, according to the news release.
Sturgeon has been at the Texas Tech Physicians of Lubbock Dermatology Clinic for seven years, and has been a TMA member for 15 years, according to the news release. Sturgeon is the immediate past president of the Lubbock County Medical Society (LCMS) and represents the society in the TMA’s house of delegates.
The Tech Health Sciences Center TMA chapter nominated Sturgeon, who received praise from the Chapter President Chelsea Gerlicki for the leadership Sturgeon showed in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the news release.
Sturgeon began a local personal protective equipment (PPE) task force within the early days of the pandemic. The PPE was then later managed by the state’s Regional Advisory Councils and the TMA, according to the news release. Medical student volunteers from Tech Health Sciences Center packaged 5 million pieces of PPE and distributed it through 22 West Texas counties.
Sturgeon earned both her medical degree and finished her residency at the Tech Health Sciences Center, according to the news release.
The student chapter supported the LCMS’ Turn it Off! campaign, according to the news release.
This campaign was an initiative to give books and scavenger hunts to kids to get those kids away from their screens, according to the news release.
Throughout the pandemic, medical students delivered letters and homemade cards to nursing homes to ease the stress from isolation for those residents. The medical students worked with South Plains Immunization as well to assist community members update routine vaccinations during the pandemic, according to the news release.
The Chapter of Year Award was established in 1998 and is annually awarded to a chapter that exemplifies leadership, dedication and service to TMA, the American Medical Association and all Texans, according to the news release.
TMA is the biggest medical society in the nation, representing more than 55,000 physician and medical student members. TMA is based in Austin and has 110 component county medical societies around the state, according to the news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.