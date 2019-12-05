With winter break just around the corner, there are several key dates for students to keep in mind regarding residence hall and dining facility closures.
“The official move out date for winter break is Thursday, Dec. 12 at 10 a.m. That’s when our residence halls officially close for winter break,” Leigh Prouty, assistant director at University Student Housing, said. “And so students all students do need to vacate at that time. They just need to leave, they don’t have to move out. They don’t have to do anything like that.”
With residence halls across campus closing shortly after the end of finals, the dining facilities on campus close Dec. 14, according to the Texas Tech Hospitality website. The lone exception is the Chick-fil-A in the SUB will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day the week of Dec. 16-20.
“Our winter break halls that are going to stay open are Carpenter/Wells and West Village,” Prouty said. “The reason that we do that are those are complexes are areas that are apartments; they do have kitchens. It’s mostly our upper-class students that live there, and so, they are able to continue to cook because all of our dining facilities close over winter break.”
Before leaving for the break, certain precautions should be taken before leaving, such as cleaning up excess trash, unplugging all devices and making sure each room is ready for room checks, Prouty said. Over the break, all closed residence halls are powered down, so care is taken to make sure as little issues arise as possible.
“We do room checks again at winter break, but we’re looking that windows are closed, that no things are left turned on. Winter break is a little bit different because we do ask students to defrost the refrigerator and unplug it as well,” Prouty said. “We will provide a bulletin board that goes up in all of the residence halls. If it’s not on their direct floor, it’s either above or below. They’ll just need to check on that. But it walks them through the process of how to defrost your refrigerator.”
Students preparing to return to Tech in the spring can set their calendars for 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, the day that residence halls open, according to the TTU Housing website.
“Residence halls will open for the spring semester on Sunday, Jan. 12, starting at 10 a.m.” Prouty said. “Our returning students, or students that you know moved in the fall and everything, there’s no special check-in process that they have to do, as long as they have their keys, which they should still have, they can come back to the residence halls over that weekend starting on Sunday.”
For new students, move-in starts on the same day as returning students. New students can pick up their keys at their dorm hall offices then start moving in.
“With our new students that are new for spring and have not lived with us before, they can start checking in on that Sunday as well,” Prouty said. “They’ll start at the hall office at the building where they’re assigned. Then there will be a process and paperwork that they’ll need to fill out. They’ll get their key, and then they can start moving their belongings.”
