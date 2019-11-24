As Thanksgiving break approaches, there are special regulations and closures on Texas Tech’s campus during the break to be aware of.
For the break, residence halls on campus are open through Thanksgiving break, but Residence Hall Offices will close at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26, and re-open at 8 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 2, according to the Tech Housing website.
“The great thing about Thanksgiving break, because it is a shorter time frame, we actually don’t close our residence halls for Thanksgiving break,” Leigh Prouty, assistant director at University Student Housing, said. “All 10 of our residential complexes stay open. Our whole office desk are on reduced hours since, technically the university is closed, and we do lock our main exterior doors.”
For students planning to stay on campus during the break, campus dining locations are on reduced hours to start the week, and are fully closed from Wednesday, Nov. 27 to Sunday, Dec. 1, according to the Student Hospitality website.
“Students who want to stay in the residence halls, all they have to do, what we prefer they do, is complete the Break Access Request form,” Prouty said. “Let us know that they are staying. Mostly that’s just in case there’s an emergency in the building, or something like that, we know who’s there.”
The Break Access Request form can be found on the Tech Housing website by clicking the “Current Residents” tab then selecting “Thanksgiving Break” in the drop-down menu. The form must be completed by 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26.
During the break, residence hall officials may enter the room to perform room checks, Prouty said. These procedures are mainly in place to ensure any unsafe electrical appliances are not plugged in or that a significant amount of trash is not lying around that may cause a pest issue.
