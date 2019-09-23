Students studying hospitality and retail management will have the opportunity to work with $6,000 worth of ShopperMX 3D-simulation software from InContext Solutions.
InContext Solutions, according to a Texas Tech news release, is one of the leading suppliers of three-dimensional retail-simulation software.
Deborah Fowler, associate chairperson and professor of the Department of Hospitality of Retail Management, is partnering with InContext Solutions, according to the news release.
Fowler’s students will be working with virtual reality headsets, according to the news release. Through these headsets, they will experience real-world scenarios centered around merchandising techniques and strategies.
Fowler said she first decided to pursue a partnership with InContext Solutions at a JDA ICON conference in Grapevine last year, according to the news release.
She watched a presentation featuring the president of InContext Solutions, Mark Hardy, and the senior director for product management group JDA Software Group Inc., Kent Ruesink, according to the news release. Fowler said she wanted her students to have up-to-date curriculum via this partnership.
JDA has supported the Tech retail management program for a long time, according to the news release. Hardy was quick to add his support for the program by adding his company’s software to the curriculum.
Tracey Wiedmeyer, co-founder and chief technology officer of InContext Solutions, said according to the news release, students would enter the job market with a ShopperMX University Certification, a good addition to stand out against competition.
Chairperson for Hospitality and Retail Management Robert Paul Jones said up-to-date technology, particularly virtual reality training, will help student excel in the retail management industry, according to the news release.
