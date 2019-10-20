Having a furry companion has become a staple of American life. However, not enough people exist to support the increasing number of domestic animals in the local area.
Texas has a state-wide problem with overpopulation of domestic animals, Stephen Greene, director of Lubbock Animal Services, said. Many factors contribute to the overpopulation problem in Lubbock.
In an environment without natural predators or a spay and neuter program, a family of cats can birth 100,000 more cats within two years, Greene said.
“I’ve always thought it might be because Texas has always been very livestock oriented,” Greene said. “A lot of people, especially older generations, just look at dogs and cats, instead of companion animals. They’re just animals, kind of like a milk cow or a plow mule.”
A lot of people in Texas also hesitate to vaccinate and spay or neuter their pets, Greene said.
This type of mentality is changing overtime, Greene said. Younger people usually show more compassion and care toward local domestic animals.
However, some young people, such as college students, do not have the income to spay or neuter their pets.
“We offer a low-cost spay/neuter voucher for residents who live inside the city limits of Lubbock,” Officer Deaon Bryant, a supervisor at LAS, said. “All they have to do is come in, fill out the application. It’s based on income.”
A program designed to negate the overpopulation of domestic animals and to provide low-cost spay and neuter services is opening soon in Lubbock, Angie Skinner, a social worker at Covenant Health, a long-time LAS volunteer and the future executive director of the program, said.
“It’s based out of Wichita Falls, and they’ve been there for 12 and a half years,” Skinner said. “They just opened one in Amarillo. Both of have been very successful.”
However, the program has sparked controversy among medical professionals, Skinner said.
“Some of the vets are against us; they think it’s going to take away from their business, which it’s not,” Skinner said. “Some vets are six months out on spays and neuters right now. The individuals that are going to come to our clinic, a lot of them would never go to a full-service vet anyway.”
Skinner also said they have received support from many other veterinarians in the surrounding areas.
“We’re going to refer people to the ones that support us,” Skinner said regarding people in the area.
The program is planning on opening a facility in February or March of next year, Skinner said.
The LAS receives many animals each day, Bryant said. People bring in many feral cats and stray dogs from the area.
LAS rarely receives true stray dogs that are completely undomesticated, Bryant said. However, the people previously taking care of them often do not reclaim their pets.
“People don’t come and get them,” Bryant said. “We have some dogs that have been here a little over six months.”
Greene said LAS has housed a dog for 242 days before it was adopted.
Some portions of the year are more hectic than others, Greene said. Similar to the rest of the state, the LAS facility can become overcrowded with animals.
“This summer, we had about 600 animals here,” Greene said. “We had them, five, six, seven in a pen. This morning we were down to 256, I believe.”
LAS has started transporting animals into the northern regions of the country where a deficit of domestic animals exists, Greene said. The animals have a better chance of being adopted.
Several avenues exist for the general public to help the overpopulation of domestic animals.
Microchipping one’s pets can allow their owners to be identified and contacted easily, Greene said. Reinforcing the fencing around one’s property can prevent animals from running away.
Overall, the best solution to the overpopulation issue is spaying and neutering one’s pets to avoid unwanted reproduction, Greene said.
“At the end of the day, the best outcome, and the thing that everyone in animal welfare is seeking, is to find an adoptive family for that pet,” Greene said regarding solutions to the animal overpopulation , “to provide a good outcome for the animals.”
