On July 21, Dr. Tim Dodd was announced as the new Dean of the College of Human Sciences by the Office of the Provost in a memorandum to the university. The appointment will become effective on Aug. 1.
Dodd served as acting dean and interim dean of the College of Human Sciences. Dodd started his career at Tech by earning his Ph.D at Tech in 1994 and became an Assistant Professor in 1995 in the Department of Hospitality and Retail Management.
Since 2007, he has had the Jame and Kailee Young Professorship in the Department and became a professor in 2008. He has also served as the Associate Dean for Administration and Finance in the College since 2004.
"More importantly, the faculty recognize his leadership skills and trust him to guide the college on the path to the future," according to the memorandum from the Provost.
