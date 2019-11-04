The Texas Tech Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, along with University Housing, is hosting the first Celebrating First-Generation Students Week starting today and ending on Friday.
The kickoff event will begin in the SUB at 11 a.m., where first-gen stickers will be available for those who want to show their support of first-gen students they may know on-campus, in Lubbock or across the nation.
Jon Crider, co-chair of the First-Gen Week Committee and director of the Texas Tech McNair Scholars Program, said Celebrating First Generation Students Weeks was put into place for those students to celebrate the passage of the Higher Education Amendments made in 1980 to the Higher Education Act of 1965.
For more information and a list of events for the week, visit depts.ttu.edu/diversity/FGTMP/Firstgenerationcelebrationweek.php.
