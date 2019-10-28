Texas Tech consistently earns awards for outstanding performances across campus. High distinctions and national awards could attract attention and benefit the university in different ways.
Tech President Lawrence Schovanec said awards primarily offer the university a chance for reflection.
“What I think, first of all, is more important than how we stand out is, ‘How does this affect the lives of students, faculty and staff who work here?’” Schovanec said. “In providing a supportive environment, is their quality of work and their life experiences improved?”
Awards can help attract potential students, staff and faculty by providing information about Tech’s culture, Schovanec said.
“It tells those who are looking at the university that this is a place that might reflect their values, and that Texas Tech has certain characteristics that would be important to what they seek, in a place where they want to study or work,” he said according to the news release.
While some awards, such as those meant for faculty, are processed through the Provost Office and the Office of the Vice President for Research, Schovanec said awards for diversity work differently.
The Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award application was 61 questions long this year and required statistical information as well as detailed responses, according to Insight Into Diversity’s online application.
Carol Sumner, chief diversity officer and vice president of the Tech Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, said the application offered a chance to look at the diversity efforts of the university as a whole.
“It’s not enough that we’re doing things out of the Office of Institutional Diversity or through the Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, and that would be the same for any institution,” she said. “It can’t be something that a particular office is doing, but it has to be an institutional effort to reflect, to celebrate and to identify ways to encourage and grow community in many ways.”
The HEED award is given to 94 institutions in the U.S., Sumner said.
Of those places, only 16 are considered diversity champions, an honor given to select HEED award winners whose inclusive plans and actions set the bar for all other universities, according to Insight Into Diversity’s awards and scholarships website.
Tech is also recognized as a First Forward institution, Sumner said. This is a designation given to institutions who provide exceptional support for first generation college students that allows access to a network of research and data.
“There’s a regularly scheduled meeting for regions for institutions to be able to get together and partner and discuss what are opportunities to improve the experience for first generation college students,” Sumner said. “We then get access to other kinds of information through theses kind of peer-facilitated conversations.”
Awards and designations at Tech offer the university a chance to celebrate success while maintaining a critical perspective, Sumner said.
“We take action. So, there are lots of ways that we’re doing that,” she said. “It’s all in an effort, one, to raise visibility of the great work that’s being done while simultaneously being accountable to our institution and our constituents and say, ‘We have a commitment to do better and this helps us to know that.’”
Hriddhi Kulkarni, an international master’s student in computer science from India, said she suffered culture shock and missed the concept of unity in diversity when entering Tech but grew to appreciate different aspects of the culture on campus.
“I met a lot of people from many diverse backgrounds, and it has helped me learn about different cultural things and make some good friends,” Kulkarni said. “The most important aspect is getting accepted to a foreign place and people appreciating your work.”
