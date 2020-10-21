After about a few months of doing online and hybrid learning, students may be feeling different emotions toward the stressors and complications of remote learning.
Even though the transition to online learning has been a different experience for everyone, some students had to adapt their lifestyle, which could cause certain issues for how one feels throughout the day.
Robert Fortney, a licensed professional counselor at Counseling Services of Lubbock, said online learning leads to isolation.
“Isolation leaves people feeling shorted and frustrated,” he said. “Frustration can build into a sense of depression.”
Students are having to cooperate with a whole new scenario and a new reality due to online learning, Fortney said. There are different angles of stress, which also can lead to depression, students are now having to navigate.
A person’s presence is more personal than connections in online learning, Fortney said. Online learning also can lead to more uncertainty and limits a person’s ability to share.
“Even though class is serious, there is a sense of fun in joining others in person sharing questions and answers," he said.
Visiting is a genetic need for emotional balance, and if that is deprived it contributes to anxiety and depression, Fortney said. Online learning can cause many emotions. Some students may even feel angry and hurt under the circumstances.
“It is a phycological truth that when anger is repressed and held onto, it converts to depression,” Fortney said. “Usually, anger evolves out of hurt, and no one is trying to hurt students by putting them in a position of online learning, but inevitably, there is a feeling of loss and hurt.”
It can be more difficult to have interaction with the students and professors, Fortney said.
“It is different being in a classroom online as far as how you are acknowledged,” he said.
Even though there have been negative effects to mental health due to online learning, it may not be a negative change for introverts, Fortney said. The switch to online learning may help to relieve social anxiety.
Nicole Black, licensed professional counselor supervisor in Lubbock, said there is a lack of motivation for some students due to online learning. There is a lack of necessary connection between students and their peers.
“It is exhausting to be looking at a screen all day long,” Black said. “The increase in screen time can also cause students to be a different kind of tired.”
Although, Allie Guerrero, a freshman pre-nursing major from Fort Worth, said the transition has somewhat made a positive impact on her mental health.
“My anxiety has gone down,” Guerro said. “But there has also been a negative side. I want some classes to be in-person. I learn the material better when I can visually see and interact in class.”
For those in need of resources and services aimed at promoting good mental health, Texas Tech students can refer to the Tech Student counseling Center, which can be reached at 806-742-3674. The SCC, which has office hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday through Friday, is located in Room 201 of the Student Wellness Center at the corner of Flint Avenue and Main Street.
For more information on the SCC, visit the center’s website.
