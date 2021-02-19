The City of Lubbock issued a Disaster Declaration this afternoon due to the recent severe winter weather event, according to a release made by the city today.
The declaration will assist the City’s response activities and will certify Lubbock’s eligibility for possible reimbursement of expenses, according to the news release.
The full declaration is on www.mylubbock.us/citycouncil, according to the news release.
The declaration will be implemented immediately for seven days unless the Lubbock City Council renews it, according to the news release.
