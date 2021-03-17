March Madness is about to begin on March 18 and while the tournament is fun to watch with friends and it is exciting to see how well a personal bracket is doing, having great tasting and easy to make snacks for guests to enjoy is something everyone can use during March Madness.
Brenda Garcia is a health and wellness manager and registered dietitian for the United Supermarkets. Garcia talked about some ideas for snacks that would be easy to make for college students who do not have access to equipment, such as an oven.
“We have chips and individual packages of guacamole,” Garcia said. “If you don’t want to have a whole container of guacamole you can easily store the packages in the refrigerator and have ready to go chips and guacamole.”
Garcia said that another snack idea for students who have a microwave would be to pop a bag of popcorn. After popping the bag a student can add chocolate chips, almonds, pecans or pretzels sticks for a good tasting popcorn mix.
There are also honey roasted pistachios and spicy pistachios that can be mixed in a bowl to make a sweet and spicy pistachio mix, Garcia said. It is also possible to make nachos in the microwave as well.
“To make microwave nachos, get some shredded cheese and put it over some corn chips and put it in the microwave for 10 to 15 seconds to melt the cheese,” Garcia said. “Another way to make nachos would be to buy the premade queso and warm up the container.”
Garcia said another easy dip that can be made is buying a smoked gouda dip that can be used with chips, crackers, carrots and sliced bell peppers.
For a dessert, Garcia said an easy way to make a chocolate mousse would be to get a bowl with some cool whip and then stir it with chocolate humus and to then put the mixture in cups inside the fridge and that would be an easy snack to make as well.
Sadie Solis is a senior English major from Lubbock. Solis discussed some snacks she likes to make whenever she has company over.
“I like making desserts,” Solis said. “I usually like to make brownies for whenever I have friends over.”
Solis said she also knows how to make meatballs and said that both brownies and meatballs are not too difficult to make and they make for a decent snack
The website www.foodnetwork.com also has great suggestions as to what snacks can be made for March Madness, according to the food network website.
If an oven is available, pigs in a blanket is a good and easy party snack to make for guests, according to the food network website.
Another classic go to snack for a sports event would be buffalo wings, according to the food network website.
There are dozens of recipes and videos of numerous other snacks that can be easy to make and they would all be a good snack to have for March Madness, according to the food network website.
