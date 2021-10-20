The Texas Tech Department of Transportation and Parking Services will be hosting its semi-annual bike clinic from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21 in the Free Speech Area near the Student Union Building.
The department will also be hosting its semi-annual car clinic from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 3 in the Commuter West parking lot.
The bike clinic has been hosted by the department since the fall of 2013 every October and April to promote bike safety around campus and provide free maintenance on bikes to Tech students, faculty and staff.
Brandon Richard, media relations coordinator for the Department of Transportation and Parking Services, said the department created the event to contribute to the Tech community and create a safer environment.
“The main reason we do it is to promote safety on campus," Richard said. "We just want to do our part and ensure that students, faculty, and staff who ride bikes are doing it in a safe manner."
The bike clinic will have bike mechanics from the Outdoor Pursuits Center who will check the tires, brakes and gears of student’s bicycles.
The car clinic began in 2001 and is hosted before major travel times for students. The car clinic will have professional mechanics from Scott’s Complete Car Care who will be ensuring good fluid levels and do minor diagnostic work for students.
The car clinic will also have other vendors at the event that promote car safety in the city and around campus.
Richard said there will be free food and drinks for participants and all attendees can enter a drawing for a free parking permit for a year.
“We will give you a survey card and students can enter that in to win a free parking pass for the year," Richard said. "We will feed you lunch while the mechanics work on your car."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.