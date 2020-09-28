After evaluations of the campus bus routes, Monday marks the first day of the semester when buses will run through the core of campus.
Before the Red Raider and Double T bus routes made their way through campus, different factors regarding the need for a route change were considered.
Brandon Richard, Tech Transportation and Parking Services media relations coordinator, said the department evaluated the demand for bus services. At the beginning of the semester, buses did not enter the core of campus.
“With everything going on, we had to be careful in doing our part in social distancing,” he said. “That’s why we started where we did with the bus routes.”
Because of the increasing demand for bus services, imminent cold weather and many students following the implemented health guidelines, Richard said changes were made to allow buses to enter the core of campus.
The Red Raider bus route will stop at Commuter West, West Village, the School of Law by request, Chitwood-Weymouth, College of Media and Communication, Student Wellness Center, Rawls College of Business, Commuter North, Holden Hall, the Student Union Building, Library/ Wall-Gates and the College of Education building, according to a memo from TPS.
The Double T bus service will stop at all the locations the Red Raider bus route will stop at minus the education building, the College of Media and Communications and West Village, according to the memo.
“Our main goal is to improve the service as much as we can because tailoring to the students is our number-one priority,” Richard said.
On the buses, Richard said students have been following the mask requirement, hand sanitizer has been made available and bus drivers have been sanitizing handrails and the driver area. In addition to nightly sanitations of the buses, Citibus has a crew that does a deep sanitation once a week for each bus.
With the bus route changes being implemented, Richard said the department always is evaluating the services.
“We’re also making sure that students are wearing their masks, social distancing on the buses themselves,” he said, “and if that happens, then we’ll continue with our current bus service schedule, which I know is highly anticipated because it covers more of campus.”
