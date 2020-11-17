As the pandemic continues to pose risks for Tech students, the university’s decision to extend the winter break until Jan. 20 and to have just one day dedicated to spring break on March 19 may be on people’s minds.
Changes to the Spring 2021 academic calendar may have different benefits for the health of the Tech community.
Dr. Drew Payne, assistant professor in the Department of Internal Medicine at the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center, said he believes Tech made the decision to extend the break as a proactive way to decrease the amount of travel students have to do.
“Each intervention—masks, distancing and limiting travel-—is not 100 percent effective,” Payne said. “But if we increase the usage of them, it decreases the amount of infection maybe enough to make a difference.”
Travel is one factor of COVID-19 spread, Payne said.
“You should really try to limit travel as much as you can to people out of your geographical area,” Payne said.
Delaying the start of the spring semester and limiting spring break travel takes away a student’s ability to travel home and infect someone there or contract the virus at home and bring it back to Tech, Payne said. The decision was made as an attempt to reduce the infection rate.
As with many decisions made regarding COVID-19, there is a risk and benefit to extending the winter break, Payne said. Though this decision does not have much of an adverse effect on a student’s education, there still is a worry of student burnout.
However, the risk of having a big spike outweighs student burnout, Payne said.
“Burnout is something we’ll have to face head-on no matter what way we go about things,” Payne said.
The Tech HSC has been active with the Department of Psychology and Psychiatry to reduce burnout and promote wellness, Payne said. He hopes Tech also is active in trying to mitigate student burnout as well.
Dr. Esther Schwartz, a psychologist with Student Health Services at Tech, said she believes the extended winter break and shorter spring break is worth it.
“I think it depends on how you use your break,” Schwartz said.
In some cases, students are returning to a home situation that is stressful, whether its financial stress or abuse, Schwartz said. It will be a different experience than a student who is returning home to a good home situation.
If it is a bad home situation, a student should consider their options, Schwartz said. Questions regarding how long one should stay home before returning to Lubbock are ones students should consider when making their decision on how to spend their break.
For student burnout, Schwartz said there are certain signs to look for, such as one feeling more lonely, isolated, anxious and stressed, having trouble falling asleep, loss of appetite and depression symptoms. There are ways to help alleviate burnout.
First, validating the experience and knowing it is OK to feel however an individual is feeling can be helpful, Schwartz said.
“There’s a lot going on right now even beyond the pandemic,” Schwartz said.
Second, Schwartz said she believes getting help early can be beneficial in assisting a student trying to navigate a burnout. Third, creating a routine can be helpful.
The Tech Student Counseling Center can be a great resource for students feeling the effects of burnout, Schwartz said. This resource is free for students, and it helps connect them with a therapist.
For more information on the center, visit the center’s website.
