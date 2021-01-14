The City of Lubbock is extending nominations for Black History Month Showcase, according to a release made by the City today.
The nomination process began Monday, Jan.11, and the deadline has been extended until Friday, Jan. 29, according to the release.
Individuals or organizations that receive the most nominations in each category will be featured in the City’s social media showcase, according to the release.
Categories include; art, community service, education, healthcare, nonprofit, public service, social justice and other, according to the release.
