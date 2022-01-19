In 1989, Texas Tech started a legacy that was built on an idea of being a winner. Gordon W. Davis led the Meat Judging Team to a national championship title that lit a fire for current and future agricultural students.
Fast forward to Wednesday Jan. 19, Tech announced its largest single-contribution in the almost 100-year history from the Davis family. Davis gifted $44 million to the College of Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources to invest in the success and growth of those who come after him.
“When it came time to make a decision on giving back, I thought it could’ve been specifically to some of the institutions or even the Future Farmers of America, but I thought it needed to go to Texas Tech,” Davis said. “I’ve gotten to know a lot of Tech kids through meat judging and livestock and so forth, and we have hired a bunch of Tech kids. This is all about the kids.”
According to a Tech news release, this historic donation will benefit three separate parts for student success. The first is a $25 million endowment that will go straight to the college. A $4 million donation to establish the Gordon and Joyce Endowment for Excellence in Meat and Food Science. Lastly, a $15 million contribution to aid the research and education within the college.
“He made a very significant investment today, $44 million into the people and the programs of this college, and he laid out a very clear plan for the excellence he wants us to strive for,” Schovanec said.
Due to Davis’ historical donation, the university will be renamed the Gordon W. Davis College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources.
“[Gordon’s] connection here is deep and steep with this university. It’s deep within the agricultural industry, and we’re very blessed that he chose Texas Tech to be the school where he’s made his largest investment,” Schovanec said after announcing the renaming of the college.
This is not the first nor second gift from the Davis family. In 2006, the family donated half a million dollars to Gordon W. Davis Meat Science Enhancement Endowment. Then in 1997 and 2020, the family established a scholarship and foundation to support students in search of a higher education in the agricultural / meat industry.
“Gordon’s gifts to these programs are filled with meaning and are driven by a passion for students, for education, and for agriculture,” Schovanec said.
Though not a Tech alumnus, Davis taught at the university for 10 years and ended his time in the Red Raider classroom in 1990.
Davis started tearing up during his speech when he spoke about his final year teaching and said it is one of his greatest memories.
“The reason I got emotional was because I thought about those kids in my last class. It’s the last class I ever got to teach. The top 10 [students] in that class got pig tails, it’s a great, great memory. I hated leaving the classroom. I just love the kids, I’ve always loved the kids and that’s our future,” Davis said.
