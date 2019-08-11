In addition to his work as dean of the Texas Tech College of Media and Communication, David Perlmutter has gained the duties of Association for Education in Journalism and Mass Communication president on Aug. 9.
Perlmutter, who was elected as AEJMC vice president for 2017-18, was given the 2019-20 president position during the AEJMC Annual Conference in Toronto, Canada, according to a Tech news release.
The AEJMC is a nonprofit organization, which consists of many journalism and mass communication educators, students and practitioners from across the globe, that promotes high standards for media education, according to the AEJMC website.
As AEJMC president, Perlmutter said he wants to focus on career services, according to the news release. Some COMC faculty members are also a part of the organization.
“I want young scholars and young teachers to come to the conference and get all sorts of good and practical advice that will help them moving forward in their career,” Perlmutter said, according to the news release.
