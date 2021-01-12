Darrin D’Agostino, S.O., MPH, MBA, was appointed the position of provost and chief academic officer for the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center in an announcement made earlier today.
Currently, D’Agostino serves as the executive dean of the College of Osteopathic Medicine and vice provost of health affairs for Kansas City University, according to a news release made by the Health Sciences Center.
Previously, D’Agostino served as associate dean of Community Health and Innovation, professor of medicine at the University of Texas Health Science Center and was chairman of the Department of Medicine for eight years according to the release.
While at UNTHSC, D’Agostino created the newly implemented population health curriculum for medical school according to the release.
TTUHSC President, Dr. Lori Rice-Spearman, said she was excited for D’Agostino to join the university leadership team and believes he will fill a pivotal role in their future academic endeavors, according to the release.
In his role as chair of the university’s academic council, D’Agostino will have a collaborative presence on all TTUHSC campuses to promote TTUHSC values, lead and mentor team members, anticipate and guide appropriate strategic responses to issues and challenges and more, according to the release.
D’Agostino believes that a paradigm shift in current medical education is occurring and that pre-doctoral education must embrace innovation and exploration to enhance the patient experience and create safe and healthy communities, according to the release. He focuses on population health and safe delivery of healthcare through innovation and education.
D’Agostino will begin his duties as provost and chief academic officer on April 2, 2021, according to the release.
