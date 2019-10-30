While colored contacts may seem like a good idea to finish off a Halloween costume, they could be a huge risk for one’s vision.
Erika Radford, board certified family medicine physician from the Texas Tech Health Science Center, said it is not recommended to place anything in the eye that was not prescribed by an ophthalmologist or optometrist.
When buying over-the-counter contacts, people take a risk, as the contacts are not packaged in sterile solution and not up to the same health codes as prescription contacts, Radford said. Someone could potentially get a dangerous bacterial infection or chemical irritation leading to blindness.
“Take care with the decisions you make for your eyes because you only have one pair of them to last you a lifetime,” she said.
Micaela Vavra, a junior environmental engineering student from Dallas, said she had purchased colored contacts for Halloween a couple of years ago from a retail store in her local mall shopping center.
“I remember they were bothering me and wouldn’t stay lined up,” Vavra said.
Dr. Kelly Mitchell, ophthalmologist at the Tech HSC, said the only reason anyone should wear colored contact lenses for Halloween or in general is if they are prescribed.
Buying contacts online or at a costume store is not safe, Mitchell said. Costume fangs that people use to be vampires for Halloween are safe, but are not similar accessories to colored contacts.
Eyes are a lot more sensitive, Mitchell said. Putting fangs in your mouth is safer because the mouth is a lot tougher than the eyes.
“The simple rule is if you don’t get colored contacts from your doctor, then you should not be putting them in your eyes,” he said. “There’s no safe way to guarantee that they’re not going to hurt you.”
If someone does choose to wear the contacts, Mitchell said, the lenses may impair vision and cause a rough area or an infection. Sometimes, infections can be serious, and the person may need eye drops or a visit the emergency room.
“God forbid if you need to have surgery,” he said. “If it’s so infected that we have to take you to the operating room. I mean, this can be a big risk. Not only may someone experience discomfort and not see well, but if they need eye surgery, it’s possible that the individual can lose eye vision, and it can be permanent.”
Anyone with perfect vision has never needed an eye prescription would still need to see a doctor before buying colored contacts, Mitchell said. The doctor would then give the individual a pair of non-powered colored lenses, but the lenses will still be able to fit in their eyes.
Each eye has a different curvature, Mitchell said. Each contact lens has to fit like a pair of shoes.
“I mean, if you wanted to wear a pair of vampire boots, you would look for your shoe size and not purchase just any size because it won’t fit on your foot,” he said. “Contact lenses are fit to the person.”
Getting prescribed colored contacts is more expensive than buying colored contacts from a store and takes more time, Mitchell said. But wearing colored contacts have zero safety precautions.
Just like masks, colored contacts can decrease one’s field of view, so peripheral vision might be down, Mitchell said. This may cause one to run into things.
“Be careful with anything that covers your face, Mitchell said. “Make sure you have good vision so you don’t inadvertently hurt yourself.”
