The Dairy Barn at Texas Tech is under construction. The building, which is near the department of English and the library, has been on campus since 1926, just three years after Tech was founded.
Billy Breedlove, vice chancellor of Tech System Facilities Planning and Construction, said the project has grown in budget size since planning first began.
“Now it’s $4 million instead of $2 million,” he said. “That got changed in December.”
Although $4 million may seem like a lot of money to many college students, Breedlove said the budget is relatively small when compared to other construction projects on campus such as the Dustin R. Womble Basketball Practice Facility and Cash Family Sports Nutrition Center.
“It might not be as large,” Breedlove said, “but it’s very unique and very rewarding just because of the history of the building.”
The Dairy Barn requires special attention because of the nature of the building, Breedlove said. The Dairy Barn received a Texas Historic Landmark marker in 2016, so the guidelines on renovations are stricter than the average project.
“Anything that we do on the exterior of the building, we have to renovate it and make it look like it did originally,” he said. “So, when you have windows that have been in there for many decades, and doors that have been in there for decades, we have to use subcontractors that specialize in that, and so that’s a little time consuming, but we want to make it look just like the original Dairy Barn.”
The building has undergone some struggles in the past that Breedlove said need to be handled carefully.
“This is a very unique project,” he said, “because this barn was built in 1926, and it got abandoned in the ’60s, It’s had a fire in it, so there’s lots of issues that we’re correcting on this building.”
It can be difficult to know where to start with repairs, so Breedlove said he relies on the expertise of hired structural engineers to determine what should be completed first.
“They come in and they’re on the site all the time,” he said. “So, the construction schedule and the sequencing of construction — we’re paying close attention to the structural engineers’ direction.”
Parts of the building have already been demolished in order to repair them; Breedlove said. They now are doing select demolition to allow the input of new structure.
“We’re tiptoeing through the process and making sure we did it correctly,” he said.
One of the first things Breedlove said they are working on completely renovating within the barn is the flooring. He said this is challenging because it has to be done slowly with chunks at a time being removed and replaced so as not to put too much stress on the building. He said the flooring on the second floor is about halfway completed.
“How we do the demolition and how we do the build-back and the sequencing is probably one of the biggest challenges,” he said.
The Dairy Barn renovation may be intense, but Breedlove said he feels excited to finally be working on the historical building which is expected to be completed by August 2020.
“We talked about a Dairy Barn project for decades,” he said. “And we never could ever get it past that point, and so it’s exciting to see our president, our provost and our CFO push that across the finish line and get it funded and get it done.”
Jeff Sutherland, associate managing director for Engineering Services and Operations, said the building will be completely renovated. Although it should look like its old, historical self.
“They’re redoing the whole thing,” he said. “They’re taking the roof off and they’re going to put some insulation board down, and then put a new roof on because it’s not insulated at all. You know, we have energy code requirements, so they’re trying to meet those.”
The interior, Sutherland said, also requires work since the days when students were encouraged to bring their own cows to college for dairy purposes.
“Then the interior is just, it’s stripped,” he said. “There’s nothing in there; it’s just old concrete. It’s got some troughs where the cows were, and then some rooms that look like they were stalls or stables, and then the upstairs is just a big, open space. It was a hayloft, so they’re going to turn that into like a reception area, like a meeting room, and they’re going to leave all the wood exposed.”
After it is completed, Sutherland said the barn will be used primarily by animal and agricultural sciences organizations on campus, although it will be available to others as well.
“I think they’re going to have a reception area on the second floor and then the first floor might be some display spaces or offices and some bathrooms,” he said. “It’s not a very big building.”
Silas Kazadi, a senior nutrition major from Fort Worth, said he appreciates the updates.
“I think that’s pretty cool, keeping just the culture alive,” he said.
Updating the Dairy Barn is an interesting idea that may ultimately help improve the school, Kazadi said.
“I’m a big fan of innovation,” he said. “I definitely, you know, progression — that’s something that I definitely strive for in myself and also just like stuff around me as well, so, you know, if it means better for us, why not?”
