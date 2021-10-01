Texas Tech has launched a new COVID-19 testing site in partnership with Curative, a company that aims to make essential healthcare services more accessible.
The site will be offering PCR testing which can take anywhere from 24 hours to several days to get results but can be more accurate among asymptomatic patients, according to memorialhealthcare.org.
The site is located at Urbanovsky Park and will be open to the public Monday through Saturday, 10 am to 4:30 pm.
Walk-up testing is available or patients can schedule appointments ahead of time at curative.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.