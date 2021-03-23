Vaccine appointments for COVID-19 are available March 24, March 25 and March 27 for anyone over the age of 18 at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center, according to a City of Lubbock press release.
Appointments can be made online at selectaseatlubbock.com or by calling the City of Lubbock Public Health Department at 806-775-2933. On-site registration will also be accepted until an hour before closing on a first-come, first-serve basis, according to the release.
The clinic times for this week are listed below:
- March 24: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- March 25: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- March 27: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
