The City of Lubbock Public health Department has been given additional doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine by the Texas Department of State Health Services, according to a city press release made earlier today. The Public Health Department will host vaccine clinics this week at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Exhibit Hall at the following times:
- March 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- March 31 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- April 1 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Adults 18 and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at these clinics, according to the release.
Scheduling will open at 10 a.m. March 29, according to the release. Individuals can register online at mylubbock.info/covid19vaccine, those wishing to register for their second dose can do so at mylubbock.info/dose2.
