A COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be hosted at the United Supermarkets Arena 1709 Indiana Ave., in the City Bank Room for anyone 18 and older on April 8, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., according to a release from United Supermarkets.
According to the release, there is no charge nor requirements for all Texas adults over the age of 18 to receive the vaccine. The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be distributed in this clinic. Clinics will continue at United Supermarkets Arena throughout the month of April on Thursdays.
Interested individuals should visit the scheduling link at https://unitedfamilysched.reportsonline.com/ufsched/program/usa/Patient/Advisory. Guests without internet access can also make an appointment through a phone call to 866-277-2843. According to the release the clinic will offer walk-in appointments as vaccine supplies allow. Anyone who wishes to receive a vaccine at the clinic will need to fill out a consent form prior to or upon arrival at the clinic.
More than 69,000 COVID-19 vaccines have already been administered by the United Family pharmacies. This statement stated the business’ commitment to continuing efforts to improve the health and safety of guests in its communities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.