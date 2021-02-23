After last weeks vaccine shipment delay, the Public Health Department has received its vaccine shipment for this week, according to the release made by the City of Lubbock
The City of Lubbock will hold its vaccine clinic located in the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Exhibit Hall on these following days and times, according to the release:
Wednesday, Feb. 24, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 25, 2 p.m.-8 p.m.
Saturday, Feb.27, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
If a patient was scheduled to receive their second vaccine on Feb. 23, they can come to the vaccine clinic any other time this week without scheduling. If a patient is unable to make one of the dates, please call 806.775.2933, according to the release.
Citizens will be able to start making appointments for this week’s clinic at 1 p.m. Feb.23
All people who are qualified for Phases 1A and 1B and are wanting the vaccine should make an appointment, according to the release.
- To make an appointment online visit mylubbock.info/covid19vaccine
To make an appointment over the phone call the City of Lubbock Public Health Department at 806.775.2933
To schedule a second dose visit mylubbock.info/dose2 or call the Public Health Department
Appointments are limited, and walk-ups are not encouraged,
