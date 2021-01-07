The Lubbock Memorial Civic Center is on its fifth day of operations as a COVID-19 vaccine clinic and Lubbock official are expecting 1600 people to receive a vaccine today.
Katherine Wells, director of the Lubbock Health Department, has been overseeing operations at the Civic Center vaccine clinic, and provided an insight to how they administer doses as well as what comes after individuals receive the vaccine.
For those who make an appointment, it is a relatively easy process, checking in and then receiving the vaccine, no documents are needed except the verification of your appointment, Wells said.
Walk-ins face a wait, and for individuals in line today, they were told they would most likely not receive the vaccine today, Wells said.
After checking in, individuals fill out any forms that are needed and then wait to get their vaccine, Wells said. Special accommodations are made for those with disabilities and there is limited drive-up vaccinations for individuals who cannot get out of their car.
There are 13 stations for people to receive their vaccine at, with members of Lubbock Fire and Rescue administering the vaccine, Wells said. Registered nurses are volunteering to draw up the vaccine from the vials.
Each vial contains 10 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and each box they receive contains 100 doses of the vaccine, Wells said.
The Civic Center location is only administering the Moderna vaccine right now, Wells said, and are not sure if they will distribute the Pfizer vaccine when it becomes available to them or not.
After receiving the vaccine, individuals are monitored for 15 minutes, Wells said. After 15 minutes, they are assessed by paramedics and cleared to leave.
“We are making sure that people are observed for 15 minutes after getting a vaccine to watch for any reaction,” Wells said.
In the past four days of operation, the vaccine clinic has only had reactions of sore or tingly arms Wells said.
Lubbock Mayor, Dan Pope, said they hope to announce what next weeks clinic schedule will be tomorrow.
With inclement weather in the forecast for next week, Pope said they have a plan in place to continue the clinic in accommodation to the weather.
Additionally, Pope said they would like to open the clinic multiple days a week, at different times to help accommodate those who work.
Pope said a large-scale clinic, such as the one at the Civic Center is an ideal way to distribute the vaccine to the population.
“A mass clinic is something that we need to support,” Pope said.
The Civic Center will operate as a COVID-19 vaccine clinic through February at the least Pope said.
Though the vaccine clinic is a step in a hopeful direction, both Pope and Wells said it would still be a while before we see the effects of vaccine distribution on case numbers.
“This is going to be awhile,” Pope said. “ We need people to remain vigilant.”
