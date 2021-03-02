This week's COVID-19 vaccine clinics at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Exhibit Hall still have a few appointments available on the days listed below:
- Wednesday, March 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Thursday, March 4, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Saturday, March 6, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
According to the release by the Public Health Department, anyone who wishes to make an appointment on one of these days can call the City of Lubbock Public Health Department at (806) 775-2933. The Health Department phone lines open Monday to Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Additional vaccine clinics will be conducted next week. Any phase 1A individuals who want to be admitted to the clinic must present a badge or other agency identification, according to the release. The Department of Public Health requests that people access the vaccine through their employer if eligible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.