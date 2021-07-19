Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec sent out an email on July 19 reminding students, faculty and staff that campus will return to face-to-face instruction with full capacity facilities for the fall 2021 semester. Athletic events also will be at full capacity and pre-game/gameday festivities will resume.
Vaccination is not required in the state of Texas according to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order, however, Schovanec said he encourages all members of the Tech community who are eligible to get vaccinated, according to the email. A voluntary campus survey indicated high vaccination rates among students, faculty and staff, and Tech will continue to monitor the COVID-19 Delta variant that has caused severe illness in unvaccinated individuals worldwide.
The Texas Department of Emergency Management (TDEM) will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Aug. 11-17 in Holden Hall at the one-stop-shop back-to-school event, according to the email. Vaccinations will be accessible at Student Health Services, located in the Student Wellness building, after Aug. 17.
Face-coverings will remain optional and sanitization stations will be available across campus, according to the email. Enhanced cleaning practices will continue throughout the semester. Tech will continue to keep the community updated on COVID-19.
