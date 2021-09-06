Changes to Covid-19 testing at Clapp Park will be put in place Tuesday, Sept., 7, according to a release from the City of Lubbock.
On Tuesday, and moving forward, in order to receive a test at Clapp Park, the following criteria must be met, per release: Have active COVID-19 symptoms, or, have been exposed to COVID-19, and have waited at least five days since being exposed.
The release says the site will not test those who have tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 90 days, for travel clearance, routine employment screening or athletics participation.
