All Texas Division of Emergency Management COVID-19 testing sites at Lubbock Christian University, Rodgers Park Gym and Combest Community Health & Wellness Center will resume their normal operating hours on Feb. 19, according to a release made by the City of Lubbock today.
The testing site at Texas Tech will return to its normal schedule on Feb. 20, according to the release. More information on local testing sites can be found at https://ci.lubbock.tx.us/departments/health-department/about-us/covid-19-testing-location.
