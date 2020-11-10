Adjustments to the Fall 2020 commencement ceremonies are not the only changes students can expect nearing the end of this semester, as multiple programs on campus are modifying how they conduct graduation celebrations.
Whether it be the Black Convocation or the Hispanic/Latino/a/x Convocation, alternatives are being considered for different celebrations on campus to ensure the safety of graduating students during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Black Convocation
La’Ryon Witherspoon, Black Convocation chair, said last spring when the pandemic began, the staff tried to get information from the students who registered for the event, which was canceled, and later mailed them their graduation Kente stoles. The event is dedicated to honoring the achievements of Tech’s African American students.
“We’re basically doing the same thing for fall students,” he said. “Typically, Black Convocation, we have it once a year in the spring.”
Since a lot of students were not able to be honored last semester, Witherspoon said students will have another opportunity to get their stoles.
“In collaborating with the [Tech Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion], it will help us get the word out about students to register for their free graduation Kente stole,” he said.
Registration for students to get their stoles is open until 5 p.m. on Nov. 15 on the Tech Black Convocation website, Witherspoon said.
Stoles will be sent out the week of Nov. 29, according to the Tech Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion website.
Hispanic/Latino/a/x Convocation
Nefertiti Beck, director of the Tech Student Intersectional Leadership Council, said the Hispanic Convocation Raiders Rojos typically hosts was canceled.
The virtual Hispanic/Latino/a/x Convocation will consist of remote activities for graduating Tech and Tech Health Sciences Center students, according to the DDEI website.
Similar to graduates last spring and summer, Fall 2020 graduates will receive a lapel pin that says “desde aqui, es posible,” Beck said. The pin will be mailed out to students after they complete a registration form on the website.
In addition to the pin, graduates will be able to send information about themselves, such as their name, major and type of degree they earned, and a picture of themselves that will be featured on the bottom of the DDEI website, Beck said. Graduates also can send a message they want featured alongside their picture that will express their thanks to important people in their lives.
Within a week, Beck said registration for the pin and having the picture on the website should be open. She said the deadline to register probably will be in early December. The registration form will ask for all pertinent information to be able to send pins and honor students on the website.
“I know it’s different than Hispanic Convocation, which is typically hosted by Raiders Rojos,” she said. “But in the time that we’re in, we wanted to still honor the graduates and give them something special.”
Military and Veterans Programs
Debra Crosby, director of Tech Military and Veterans Programs, said the MVP Stole and Recognition Ceremony the program typically hosts will be canceled. Although, she said veterans or service members who are graduating still can obtain a camo-tipped stole, and dependent family members of veterans or service members who are graduating still can receive a certificate.
To receive either of these items, graduating students would need to complete a mailing form on the MVP website by Nov. 17 which is the preferred deadline, Crosby said. Up to the day before graduation, students still could contact the department if they wanted, but they would not have their stole ready in time for the commencement ceremony.
On the form, Crosby said the graduating student will have to indicate if they are a veteran, service member or dependent of either. If one is not shown to be of either category in the system, they might have to submit a copy of their DD Form 214, so they can prove they are a veteran or dependent.
The department started providing the camo-tipped stoles in Spring 2011, Crosby said.
“We were the first in the country to give a stole instead of just an honor cord,” she said.
In addition to the stole and certificate, Crosby said MVP will continue to honor graduates in the program through social media.
“In return, we ask the students, if they wanted, they could mail back a picture of themselves in their stole or with their family and put a quote, and we can add that to our MVP social media and our webpage if they give permission for us to do that,” she said.
Probably anytime between a few days before graduation to a few days after graduation is when a student could expect to see their submitted photo on social media, Crosby said.
“One thing new that we’ve done this year is if a veteran has a service animal, we have a graduating patch for the service animal as well,” she said. “So, there’s a place on the form for them to indicate if they have a service animal they have used while on campus as well.”
Regardless, Crosby said they want to celebrate these students despite the in-person ceremony being canceled.
“We still want to honor and recognize them,” she said. “We’re so proud of their accomplishment.”
