From having to end abruptly due to pandemic-related campus closures to reopening under new health protocols, most research activity at Texas Tech has been affected by the risk of COVID-19 in different ways.
As the fall semester progresses, continuing these projects and considering other health precautions are tasks Tech students, faculty and staff have worked to complete.
Joseph Heppert, vice president for the Tech Office of Research and Innovation, said the campus closures resulting from the pandemic were sudden and caused multiple changes in how different facilities operated. But with time, members of the university can better determine how to work around the risk of the virus whether the number of COVID-19 cases stabilize or increase in the future.
“I think as we begin to understand a little bit more about how the virus spreads and a little bit more about how to try to keep research staff and students safe while they’re working in on-campus conditions, we started to be able to turn that around,” he said.
In addition to implementing precautions, such as wearing face coverings and social distancing in facilities where research is being conducted, looking ahead at the possibility of the number of COVID-19 cases may require some planning.
Considerations have been made in the event of an increase in virus cases in the community, Heppert said.
“We’re still working to make sure that people follow protocols to keep those individuals from the community as well as themselves safe as they’re working,” he said. “Again, if we saw any kind of dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases in the community, we would again start to rethink some of those things and help people think through the risks versus the benefits of carrying on some of those studies.”
With any cancellation or postponement of research activity, Heppert said there are different steps, such as properly shutting down laboratories and ensuring certain experiments are brought to a safe conclusion, that need to be taken.
When campus facilities closed during the spring semester, Heppert said plans needed to be implemented to allow researchers to initiate these cancellations and make arrangements to have researchers periodically return and make sure the environments were safe.
There are some experiments that are dependent on constant data collection, so not being able to revisit those projects could hinder the research, Heppert said. There were a lot of logistics in diminishing the intensity of campus research activity to ensure researchers and human subjects were kept safe.
“At the same time, as we started to come out the other end and plan for coming back to campus, we needed everyone to think carefully about how restarting research didn’t necessarily mean going back to business as usual,” he said.
In July, Heppert said the decision was made to allow undergraduate students who might be volunteering in labs to return to engage in research. Undergraduate students being able to participate in campus research activity is another factor that would be considered if more restrictions needed to be implemented in the event of increasing COVID-19 case numbers.
Regarding a possible cancellation of in-person activities on campus and how research activity could be impacted as a result, Heppert said a lot of research sponsors still were willing to support Tech activities during the shutdown of campus in the spring despite changes to how research was being conducted.
“So, that was a very positive thing,” he said, “and I think there was a recognition that it was important for us to sustain the frontline individuals, who are, primarily, graduate and undergraduate students, who were involved in that research. We’ve created some policies that initially were careful about who we let come back into the laboratory.”
Overall, Heppert said he is happy about being able to allow researchers to work again on campus in some capacity.
“And I’m pleased that you know, both undergraduate and graduate students as well as other research professionals had the opportunity to come back and fully use the laboratories and the creative spaces on the Texas Tech campus,” he said.
In the event of closures to campus facilities, research can be affected in different ways.
Lou Densmore, associate program director for research at the Tech Center for the Integration of STEM Education and Research (CISER), said when considering remote access, lab work is almost impossible to conduct.
Regarding efforts to better provide different research opportunities for students, Densmore said there are different challenges institutions face.
A misunderstanding and, in some areas, a complete lack of trust toward science are national issues that can hinder positive change amid the pandemic.
“People are trying to now come up with as innovative a solution as they can to really try to engage society,” he said.
Moving forward this semester, people may be concerned with potential COVID-19 case increases impacting their work.
For research activity associated with CISER, Densmore said multiple aspects of research, such as who was allowed in certain facilities, were impacted when the pandemic began.
In addition, Densmore said there have been other efforts within CISER to promote engagement in research.
“The scholars set up an emerging research website where they talk about their research,” he said.
Levi Johnson, director for the Tech Center for Transformative Undergraduate Experiences (TrUE), said, amid the shutdown of campus, working with the Office of Research and Innovation and Heppert was a way to determine the proper time to get undergraduate researchers back in labs and creative spaces to continue their research activity.
Regarding efforts to continue supporting undergraduate researchers during this semester, Johnson said TrUE implemented an undergraduate research and creative arts project funding program. This program has been reworked in different ways.
One change was to use a funding model based on a stipend instead of a requirement that funding is allocated to an undergraduate researcher as an hourly wage, Johnson said. The student does not have to be hired as a Tech employee.
The second change was allowing a faculty mentor to request funding on behalf of the student researcher, Johnson said. Previously, the student would have to find a faculty mentor, put together an application and have a mentor write a letter of support.
“The application, we hope, is a lot less work to basically qualify for that funding than it used to be, and that we can get that funding out faster,” he said.
