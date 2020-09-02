Age is one factor medical professionals consider to determine how risky COVID-19 can be for a person. Despite certain assumptions about being young and more vigorous, people of any age may be at risk.
As the fall semester continues, college students' risk of presenting major COVID-19 symptoms is a topic discussed as institutions implement health protocols.
Dr. David Edwards, medical director for Texas Tech Student Health Services, said while COVID-19 is most serious for older age groups, younger people, including college students, should not assume they are immune.
“By and large, the younger population has a lower risk of long-term symptoms and mortality than older people,” Edwards said. “That being said, symptoms can persist, and symptoms can be quite severe.”
A new study from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention shows nearly one in four young adults show persistent symptoms up to three weeks after diagnosis, Edwards said.
Notably, Lubbock County had its first COVID-19-related death in the 20 to 29 age range on Aug. 20, according to the City of Lubbock COVID-19 dashboard.
This death demonstrates the gravity of the pandemic, and it is not something to be taken lightly regardless of age or previous health conditions, Edwards said.
Young adults also should be aware that smoking cigarettes or vaping can dramatically increase both the risk of contracting COVID-19 and the severity of symptoms, Edwards said. A new study from the CDC shows medical vulnerability is cut in half if an individual has not smoked or vaped in the last 30 days.
Additionally, long-term implications of contracting COVID-19 are cause for concern, Edwards said. Younger adults not considered to be high-risk have been suffering from blood clots and strokes as a result of COVID-19.
Dr. Richard Lampe, an infectious disease pediatrician at the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center, said he has seen teenagers and young adults hospitalized with COVID-19, and the potential long-term effects are concerning.
“Death is one thing, but a long-term disability from something could be another concern,” Lampe said. “But most teenagers, most young adults consider themselves immortal and nothing can harm them.”
Beyond contracting the virus, Edwards said a concern for young adults is transmitting the virus to more vulnerable populations.
“COVID for them may not really be a big deal,” Edwards said. “However, it’s highly infectious, especially in the two days before onset of symptoms, and so there is the concern that you may have COVID as a young otherwise healthy college student, and it may not be a big deal for you, but it may be devastating for people who you inadvertently pass it on to.”
Gabriel Mata, a senior technical theater major from El Paso, said he is immunocompromised, but most people would never know from looking at him, and there are likely many more people at Tech like him.
It is the responsibility of his fellow students to stay healthy so people like him will not get sick, Mata said. For him, COVID-19 could have dire consequences.
“If I get sick, I’ll start writing my will and testament,” Mata said. “There’s a chance I could survive, but it’s pretty low.”
The biggest concern with college students spreading the virus is the prevalence of asymptomatic spread, Lampe said.
“Even people who are not sick – children and certainly young adults – can transmit this virus to others, even though they are asymptomatic,” Lampe said. “That is the reason why masks work.”
Personal responsibility is incredibly important in curbing the spread of the virus, protecting others, and ensuring Tech can remain open for in-person instruction, Lampe said. Because it only takes a few people to perpetuate the spread, it is crucial everyone plays their part.
Personal responsibility also may play a role in preventing the spread of COVID-19.
The vast majority of outbreaks that have caused other universities to shut down were the result of a handful of off-campus parties, rather than in a classroom or instruction setting, Edwards said.
“We all need to work together to keep the campus open and to have a strong semester,” Edwards said. “The last thing we want to do is follow in the example of universities who have had to close their doors because of outbreaks.”
The most important thing students can do is comply with contact tracing and quarantining when necessary, Edwards said. If a student is determined to have been exposed to COVID-19, they will be notified via phone or email and instructed to quarantine.
“If a student receives an email to quarantine for 14 days at home, he or she really needs to do that seriously,” he said. “There is a thought that if you go get a COVID test and it’s negative, then that totally exempts you from the 14-day quarantine, and that’s not the case at all.”
The 14-day quarantine is essential because nearly half of people with COVID-19 do not show symptoms until the tail end of the quarantine period, around day 12, Edwards said. There also is a possibility of receiving a false negative.
Both Tech and Lubbock are doing a good job in managing the pandemic, Lampe said. Students should take a positive view when possible: they are contributing to history as the first college class to return during a pandemic.
