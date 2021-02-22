The City of Lubbock's vaccine clinic scheduled for Feb. 23 has been canceled due to last week's winter weather.
Due to the inclement weather in Texas last week, vaccine shipments across the state were delayed. Because of this, the City of Lubbock Public Health Department has not received its shipment of the vaccine for this week, according to a City of Lubbock news release.
Due to this, the COVID-19 vaccine clinic scheduled for Feb. 23 has been canceled as the Health Department has neither the first nor second dose of the vaccine. The department is talking with the state in regards of the shipment in hopes the upcoming vaccine clinics this week are not affected, according to the release.
The clinics that are currently scheduled for this week are:
- Feb. 24, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.
- Feb. 25, 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Feb. 27, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
If a patient is unable to attend one of those dates, call the Health Department at 806.775.2933 to reschedule. The Health Department also will be giving updates as they get more information, according to the release.
