The value of a college’s tuition is weighted heavily for any college student, at any grade level. For the university, even more so, as it sets the standard not only for the school itself, but how it is perceived on a statewide, and at times a national scale.
For Texas Tech, tuition and fees over the past five years have fluctuated for several reasons, but during the height of COVID-19, in 2020, an extremely special circumstance was allowed to adjust the school’s cost.
Tech’s associate vice president of Financial and Business Services, Bradley Martin, said he, in his two decades at the university, has never seen anything like it before.
“That was a very special situation. The Board of Regents, in 2020, granted the chancellor exigent approval authority due to the emergency circumstances.” Martin said.
Essentially, Tech’s president, Lawrence Schovanec, with permission, bypassed several steps in an effort to reduce fees for students.
In August of 2020 interview, Schovanec spoke on his decision.
“Our reductions in fees charged to students for the fall, the fall alone, will represent a loss of $13.3 million to the university,” he said. “But we felt it was the right thing to do.”
But reduction of fees, in the grand scheme at Tech, is nothing new. In fact, the system’s has strived to keep its tuition and fees as reasonable as possible year after year. Because of this, the university is among the lowest active in the conference in regard to tuition and fee costs.
Bradley said increased enrollment, funding from the state of Texas and constant communication with the university’s Board of Regents has been instrumental in maintaining the fair-minded prices.
But with the money granted, Tech has also aimed to make the most of their financials.
“We also continue to look for efficiencies and cost saving measures, and try to be good stewards of the resources that were given; both tuition dollars, as well as funding from the state.” Bradley said.
But the response to “What all does my tuition go toward?” is not necessarily a simple answer.
The reason being that a number of the fees included in a student’s tuition are on a case-by-case basis or by course, Bradley said. For example, a student taking an animal science course would be expected to pay money towards the class cadavers, specimen and other specialized things for the course.
The same goes for international student fees.
According to Tech’s Tuition Estimator service, you can break down the cost it would be to attend the university, the fees and tuition also associated with the schooling.
For example, as an undergraduate Media and Communication student taking 15 in-person hours and three online hours, the Tuition Estimator link generated roughly 14 fees, the most outstanding being a $315.00 Library Fee and a $142.00 Student Services Fee.
The fee includes, but is not limited to charges toward Student Affairs, Fraternity and Sorority Life, the Student Wellness Center, the Student Government Association and many more.
“I had no clue how my tuition and fees were broken down and I’m a senior,” said Angelo Odhiambo, a pre-med student from Allen.
Often times, the fees can be overshadowed simply due to the fact some of them are extremely minimal; however, with the sheer number of students at Tech, a little bit of money per student can go a long way.
“In 2019, we increased the student health and wellness fee by $20 … It was previously at $75.” Martin said. “They said we need more mental health resources and student counseling services,”
The fees Tech implements are a direct reflection of student and university needs, this is why they are fluid, and fluctuate when necessary.
It takes time, as well, with each decision going through several layers of the student body to be decided upon. With each decision, comes a balance between the wellness of students and the overall price.
“It’s a very important and delicate balance,” Bradley said.
The process includes Student Fee Committees meeting with individual departments around the university, revising their original decision, then ultimately making recommendations back to the CFO and President Schovanec, Bradley said. The proposal, from there, will be discussed at higher levels.
Specific, joint decisions are made from the foundation of the university and carefully selected. In suit, student fees can often fluctuate, but in sum serve the interest of students or the school overall.
