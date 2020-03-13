All on-campus programming as well as regional events have been canceled beginning on Monday, March 16 through Tuesday, March 31, due to COVID-19 concerns.
"Our Dallas Raider Roadshow was supposed to be on the 29th and our San Antonio was supposed to be the 22nd," Jessica Cravens, associate director for operations in the Office of Undergraduate Admissions said. "We did reschedule Dallas for May 3rd for that Raider Roadshow."
Texas Tech was not able to reschedule the San Antonio Raider Roadshow, she said. They have also canceled all high school visits.
"At this point we are honestly re-evaluating every day," Cravens said. "We are working with our administration to see what they are calling and predicting."
For the admissions office to be able to cancel anything, she said they have to get approval from the president's office.
During the time that campus tours are canceled, the admissions office will be meeting in order to asses what their next steps will be starting April 1.
"If students aren't on campus," she said. "What do our campus tours look like?"
One part of the planning that they are looking at is to see who will be able to do the campus tours if no students, which lead the tours, are on campus.
"At this point we do not have any plans for tours if students are not on campus," Cravens said. "We are still in phase one as far as planning goes."
In the meantime, they will still be offering school notes for prospective students doing tours. She said, tours will be conducted with self-guided tour booklets for the campus.
