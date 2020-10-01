Alessandra Corsi receives the 2020 Edith and Peter O'Donnell award from the TAMEST

Alessandra Corsi, astrophysicist and an associate professor in the Texas Tech Department of Physics and Astronomy, spoke about her receiving the 2020 Edith and Peter O'Donnell Award in Science from the Academy of Medicine Engineering and Science of Texas (TAMEST) for her research on the merger of stars and black holes at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14 in the Science Building.

 File Photo

Alessandra Corsi, President's Excellence in Research Professor in the Texas Tech Department of Physics and Astronomy, was named to the 2020 SN 10: Scientists to Watch in Science News magazine.

Corsi and the other nine honorees, whom are nominated by a Nobel laureate, a recently elected National Academy of Sciences member or a SN 10 alumnus, will be featured in the Oct. 10 issue of the magazine, according to a Tech news release.

The honoree's potential to reshape the science of the future is what Science News staff focuses on when selecting honorees, according to the news release.

Corsi is being recognized for her contributions in the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory (LIGO) Scientific Collaboration's first observance of gravitational waves, according to the news release. The team also figured out that examining a gravitational wave-causing star merger in additional ways and using ultraviolet, visible and infrared light and radio waves offers more chances to learn about cosmic events.

