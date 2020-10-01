Alessandra Corsi, President's Excellence in Research Professor in the Texas Tech Department of Physics and Astronomy, was named to the 2020 SN 10: Scientists to Watch in Science News magazine.
Corsi and the other nine honorees, whom are nominated by a Nobel laureate, a recently elected National Academy of Sciences member or a SN 10 alumnus, will be featured in the Oct. 10 issue of the magazine, according to a Tech news release.
The honoree's potential to reshape the science of the future is what Science News staff focuses on when selecting honorees, according to the news release.
Corsi is being recognized for her contributions in the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory (LIGO) Scientific Collaboration's first observance of gravitational waves, according to the news release. The team also figured out that examining a gravitational wave-causing star merger in additional ways and using ultraviolet, visible and infrared light and radio waves offers more chances to learn about cosmic events.
