The following are the unofficial results recorded by the Lubbock Elections Office as of 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 4:
U.S. Senator
Senator John Cornyn won reelection in Texas over MJ Hegar.
U.S. Representative District 19
Jodey Arrington won the U.S. Representative for District 19 over Tom Watson.
Railroad Commissioner
James “Jim” Wright won Texas Railroad Commissioner over Chrysta Castañeda.
Chief Justice, Supreme Court
Nathan Hecht won Texas Chief Justice of the Supreme Court over Amy Clark Meachum.
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6
Jane Bland won Justice of the Supreme Court for Place 6 in Texas over Kathy Cheng.
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7
Jeff Boyd won Justice of the Supreme Court for Place 7 in Texas over Staci Williams.
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8
Brett Busby won Justice of the Supreme Court for Place 8 in Texas over Gisela D. Triana.
Judge, Criminal Court of Appeals, Place 3
Bert Richardson won Judge of the Criminal Court of Appeals for Place 3 in Texas over Elizabeth Davis Frizell.
Judge, Criminal Court of Appeals, Place 4
Kevin Patrick Yeary won Judge of the Criminal Court of Appeals for Place 4 in Texas over Tina Clinton.
Judge, Criminal Court of Appeals, Place 9
David Newell won Judge of the Criminal Court of Appeals for Place 9 in Texas over Brandon Birmingham.
State Senator, District 28
Charles Perry won State Senator for Texas unopposed.
State Representative, District 83
Candidate Dustin Burrows won State Representative for District 83 in Texas over his opponent state representative candidate Addison Perry-Franks.
State Representative, District 84
John Frullo won State Representative for District 84 in Texas over John Gibson.
Chief Justice, 7th Court of Appeals District
Brian Quinn won Chief Justice for the 7th Court of Appeals District in Texas unopposed.
Justice, 7th Court of Appeals District, Place 4, Unexpired Term
Candidate Larry Doss won Justice for the 7th Court of Appeals District, Place 4, Unexpired Term in the state unopposed.
District Judge, 72nd Judicial District
Ruben G. Reyes won District Judge for the 72nd Judicial District.
District Judge, 99th Judicial District
Candidate Phillip Hays won District Judge for the 99th Judicial District for Texas unopposed.
District Judge, 140th Judicial District
Candidate Douglas H. Freitag won District Judge for the 140th Judicial District in the state unopposed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.