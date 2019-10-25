Texas Tech’s Human Resources Department implemented a new training management system, Cornerstone, on June 4.
Candice Rice, associate managing director of Human Resources, said Tech chose the new system not out of necessity, but simply due to timing.
“SumTotal’s contract was up,” Rice said, in reference to the old training management system.
Tech has consistently maintained training management systems throughout its time as a university, Rice said. In order to sufficiently comply with laws, regulations and standards, the university has to maintain these systems.
In order to implement Cornerstone, Rice said an important step was ordering a request for proposal through procurement to establish a stated need for the system. After the proposal was studied and accepted, Cornerstone was implemented for all university faculty and staff to use.
Cornerstone’s purpose at Tech is to distribute and keep track of training for all employees, according to the Tech Human Resources homepage.
Registration for training on how to utilize the system, which all managers were welcomed to attend, was held on June 24, according to the Tech Human Resources website.
Cornerstone is used on Tech’s campus primarily as a compliance system and allows for good reporting, Rice said. Department members typically take advantage of the system’s positive aspects when renewing equal employment opportunity training every two years as dictated by law.
Staff members of various departments use Cornerstone for training and compliance, such as Brian Chandler, Tech’s Human Resources senior benefits adviser.
“We use it to schedule our benefits orientations,” Chandler said.
The next Benefits Orientation will be at 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 6 in the Doak Conference Center, according to the Cornerstone website events calendar.
Chandler said Cornerstone has been useful because it is a way to ensure compliance in a timely manner.
Cornerstone may also be a useful tool for students who are employed at Tech.
One way students can log into the website is by clicking on the Cornerstone link found on the Tech Human Resources website.
Eric Gardea, a junior mechanical engineering major from El Paso, said SumTotal was one of the first websites Tech had him visit when he started his job, but it was not as memorable as Cornerstone.
“Browse training, [Cornerstone] had a grid of many different types of trainings including cart training,” Gardea said. “There were a lot of trainings on there that I didn’t necessarily know what they meant, but I was like, ‘Hey, I’d like to see what that’s about.’”
Gardea also noticed a difference in the efficiency of the two systems and thought Cornerstone saved time, he said.
“[SumTotal] was pretty slow back then; this is not slow at all,” Gardea said.
Regarding the two systems, Gardea said Cornerstone stood out more and was easier to use.
“[The Cornerstone website] has like, a little Texas Tech University at the top left,” the peer success coach said. “You have your main buttons at the top right and everything else is, of course, displayed in the middle of the screen based on what you selected on the side, so it’s really cool.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.