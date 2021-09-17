Due to COVID-19 last year, interactive events were not available to the community for participation. This decrease in social interaction impacted some students in various ways, such as depression or anxiety.
Emma Woolard, facilitator and graduate student at Texas Tech, said Raider Recharge is a wellness coaching program, not a counseling center, offered by Risk Intervention & Safety Education.
“Raider Recharge is individualized education and coaching for students," Woolard said. "It really focused on student success and student holistic wellness. We do a lot of education on emotional literacy, kind of stress management."
The organization provides students with many resources in supporting students' academic success along with emotions, she said. These tools provided by the coaching sessions not only pertain to the effects of school but also stress from COVID-19.
“So, because students have been isolated the last year, going on two years, and to some degree, I guess students have a hard time relating to people and there's a social aspect that everybody needs, but that is something prominent in college students,” Woolard said.
Due to the isolation of students and not being able to interact with one another as usual, there has been a decrease in relating to one another, she said. In addition, COVID-19 has not only changed the social dynamic in students and the public, but their mental health.
“I think that generally everybody is struggling more, and the whole social norms of our culture have changed a little bit because of COVID-19," Woolard said. "That definitely affects students' mental health, like the time we spend at home or time students spend in their dorm rooms, especially last year with nothing else to do."
Another resource for the students is Counseling Center. Mariah Dillard Davis, a senior therapist at the Counseling Center, said she specializes in helping all ages with symptoms of depression, anxiety, and other challenges.
The impact COVID-19 had on the public is different for everyone, especially in social interactions, she said.
“I’ve noticed that it has put a strain on social interactions where it's harder to engage socially whether people are more fearful of social interaction or there are fewer events that happen," Davis said. "I know Tech is starting to open up, full, like going back to full time and normal, but last year they canceled a lot of social events."
The decrease in social events on campus can affect students' ability to interact, she said. One way to improve students' mental health is through self-actualization.
“It’s a core part of our self-care, you know, even Maslow's hierarchy of needs, which we even study in child developmental courses, is a pyramid of what gets us to self-actualization, that's how Maslow defined it," Davis said. "I would say an easier way to define self-actualization is my satisfaction. So feeling positive about life."
This tool of self-actualization can be used to help students feel more positive about their life more than usual.
“I’ve seen people be more depressed. Their depression reports have increased since COVID-19 began and their fear reports have increased," Davis said. "I think a big part of that is due to just a lack of understanding on how we can socialize safely.”
Alexes Arriola, a third-year psychology student from Odessa, expressed her thoughts on the impact COVID-19 has had on her mental health.
“Pre-COVID-19, I was very unhappy with most things about my life," Arriola said. "I didn’t find enjoyment in any part of my day-to-day life. I was working a job that made me feel worse after every shift. Now I work a job that is tolerable and I have a support system that I didn't have at the beginning."
Every student has had a different experience during the pandemic, and Arriola said hers wasn’t good, but has changed for the better. She now has a support system that has impacted her life, shifted her perspective, and she has implemented different strategies to help cope with worries.
“Strategies that have helped me overcome setbacks are remembering to cope with stress. I found several hobbies and fell back into hobbies that I hadn't had time for in a long time," Arriola said. "Quarantining gave me more time to focus on both my work and myself."
Her time during quarantine was utilized in different ways, but one thing Arriola said she did was start hobbies. She was able to get back into both new and old hobbies.
“Some advice I could give students who feel the same as I do is, don't forget to let yourself enjoy things and don’t forget to talk to people,” Arriola said.
