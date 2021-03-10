A plane was engulfed in flames at the Preston Smith International Airport on March 11, 2020, as the City of Lubbock hosted an emergency exercise.
Later that day, the City received the first COVID-19 case, and Dr. Ronald Cook came to the forefront in helping guide the city during this time as the local health authority.
Before becoming the health authority for Lubbock, Cook said he had always wanted to be a physician from a young age.
“The human body is a fascinating piece of artwork and all of its inner workings and how they have to work together,” Cook said.
His fascination with medicine only grew once he was an upperclassman in high school. He pestered his local hospital into becoming an orderly, he said. Donning his white shirt, white pants and his white band shoes, Cook became a self proclaimed “trauma junkie” while working in the emergency room.
After graduating high school, Cook said he enrolled at Odessa College to start his EMT training. Later he would transfer to Texas Tech University while also being enrolled as a paramedic at Lubbock Christian University where he would go on to be a paramedic for eight years.
He would later enroll in medical school at the University of North Texas Health Science Center and complete his residency at the Tech Health Science Center.
“My goal and my calling is to make people feel better and to avoid people getting sick,” Cook said.
Cook said he joined the Health Science Center faculty in 1996 and now serves in several roles in the Lubbock and Tech community ,such as the chair of the Department of Family and Community Medicine in the School of Medicine, Tech Health Sciences Center chief health officer, medical director of Health Department, local health authority as well as a professor.
“I looked at private practice when I was finishing residency in family medicine, but I decided I want to stay on faculty because I really enjoyed teaching,” Cook said. “Both my parents were school teachers, and I guess it rubbed off on me.”
When it comes to his role as local health authority, Cook said that the position comes from Texas state legislation that mandates every municipality to have a health authority. He further said that the position is a non-paid, sworn-in position appointed by the City of Lubbock.
The local health authority works with the Texas Department of State Health Services and is responsible for the health of the community, Cook said. As well as the local health authority, Cook said he sits on the City of Lubbock’s Board of Health as an ex-officio member.
He said the board creates plans for natural and man-made disasters such as plane crashes and even novelty viruses like COVID-19. The plan even covers where and how to vaccinate a large quantity of people.
“It’s just, we’ve never really had to do it for real until this happened,” he said.
When it comes to juggling the various roles in the Lubbock and Tech community, Cook said it is because he has a good team that he works with.
“All kinds of things that we know but it’s how do I stay sane is I have a fantastic team in each one of them doing their job at their most level, helps me do things better too, so it’s just, it’s a matter of teamwork, and we have a great team here in the city to do those sorts of things,” Cook said.
He said that he feels accomplished in keeping the Lubbock community informed during this time and being able to recommend guidelines to city officials. Things got bad for a bit, he said, but the city responded well to the recommendations that were made.
Cook said that it is very clear how much Tech Systems Chancellor, Tedd Mitchell, chief financial officer at Tech, Noel Sloan, Dr. Edwards at student health, and the rest of the Tech leadership care for the mental and physical well- being of students.
“Thank the students for doing a good job of being socially distanced and wearing their masks and not spreading this virus,” Cook said. “We know that it’s hard. Everybody wants to be social, and people want to go do college life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.