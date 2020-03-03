Jodey Arrington is a proud West Texan and Tech alumnus, and currently serves as the Representative for the 19th congressional district of Texas in Congress. As election season approaches later in the year, there are some changes Arrington has made that have helped define his term.
Arrington said there have been two big accomplishments from a regional perspective during his term. The first was the passing of the Farm Bill, which put cotton back into the “safety net” of the bill and reversed the effects on West Texas of previously removing cotton from the bill. He also added an amendment allowing non-land grant universities like Tech to compete for more research dollars and expand their opportunities to the bill. The second was helping to secure the next generation bomber, called the Beat 21 Raider, at the Dyess Air Force Base in Abilene.
From a national perspective, Arrington said the historic tax reform and regulatory relief, which has stimulated growth and jobs for graduates of Tech, is what he is most proud of.
“There are more jobs, a million more jobs, and there are people to fill them,” he said. “That gives great bargaining power to the graduates of universities throughout the country, but also [to] my fellow Red Raiders.”
Along with those two accomplishments, Arrington said rebuilding the military and sitting as the chairperson on a subcommittee that passed the Post 9/11 GI Bill, or the Forever GI Bill, which expanded educational opportunities for veterans and gave non-traditional students who served in the military opportunities to get an education and pursue their dreams after they have served, were two opportunities he enjoyed.
“You know, there is no freedom without security. So, if we're going to continue to enjoy this land of liberty and opportunity, we need to make sure that The Armed Services, our brothers and sisters in uniform, have the resources to be safe and successful in carrying out that the most important mission.” he said. “And we did that and made the largest down payment on rebuilding military that we've seen in well over a decade.”
With election season coming up, Arrington said he has some plans in mind if he is re-elected. Enhancing and expanding infrastructure to foster continued growth in the economy, bringing the cost of healthcare down and drug price reduction and reforms are at the top of his list.
The biggest hurdle Arrington said he wishes to tackle is the national debt. The national debt is at 23 trillion dollars, and he said if the government does not rein in spending, generations to come will not be able to experience the opportunities and pursue their dreams in the economy.
“Because that 23 trillion in debt is really a deferred tax on the next generation. And too few people really understand that and fully appreciate that that debt has got to be paid by somebody,” Arrington said. “Some politicians can kick the can down the road long enough that they may escape this life without paying the freight of that debt. But, the next generations of Americans won't be so lucky, so I'm very concerned about the extraordinarily high and dangerous debt that we've taken on as a nation.”
As someone who grew up in Plainview, Arrington said he could not be prouder to represent West Texas in Congress because all the things he has experienced in life have led him to be a strong representative for his fellow West Texans.
“I feel like I'm going to explode with pride every day as a small-town kid from West Texas, and a Texas Tech grad who gets to wear the West Texas uniform in our nation's capital. [There’s] a measurable sense of pride in being the voice for Texas Tech University and farmers and ranchers who are producing the food and fiber for this nation,” he said. “Representing rural Americans, small towns like the one I grew up in, Plainview. That is the backbone of this country, because it's the hard working ag and energy producers that are giving us the blessing of energy and agriculture independence or safe, affordable and abundant supply of food and feel for this nation. So, it's incredible.”
