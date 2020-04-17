The COVID-19 pandemic prompted multiple businesses across the country to close in an effort to keep people healthy. As a way to promote the need to reopen these small businesses, members of the Lubbock community will take part in a peaceful protest Saturday.
The Rolling Protest for Lubbock Small Businesses will consist of Lubbock residents driving around parts of the city as a way to advocate for the reopening of small businesses.
The protest, which will be peaceful and lawful, will start at 9 a.m. Saturday at Clapp Park, according to the protest's Facebook event page. More information regarding the route of the protest can be found on the Facebook page.
It is asked that participants arrive no later than 8:45 a.m. and start lining up behind the lead car, which will be situated at the stop sign at 40th Street and University Avenue, according to the Facebook page. Participants should have their vehicle's headlights on for the protest and should take their time when driving, even if they lag behind.
Cars need to stay as close together as possible, according to the Facebook page. The intersections of the route will be blocked by the Lubbock Police Department as the protest continues, so if one lags behind, he or she should try to catch up safely.
Participants should not exit their vehicle, and those who are at higher risk of COVID-19 should not attend, according to the Facebook page. If a person needs to exit their vehicle, they need practice social distancing and wear a face mask.
Paul McArthur, spokesmen for the protest and president and publisher of the Caprock Patriot newspaper, said small businesses are suffering during this pandemic. Other businesses that sell essential items still are able to sell their non-essential items, while small businesses remain closed.
"There's a ton of small businesses here in Lubbock that can use that money," he said.
A small business could reopen to sell their products and services if certain safety precautions are met, McArthur said.
"What I'm asking is not small businesses to break the rules," he said. "But give us a fighting chance."
The protest is a way to support small businesses and to send a message to Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope and the Lubbock City Council about reopening small businesses amid the pandemic, McArthur said. The protest was not put together to go against Pope.
"Small businesses can't hang on much longer," he said.
For questions regarding the protest, one can call McArthur at 806-831-7366.
