Communities all over Texas are coming together to access the damage and residential displacement from the recent wildfires according to fire officials and students affected.
Chris Graham, Lubbock’s Wildland Urban Interface Coordinator, said the reality of residential displacement is real.
“As of this morning, the Eastland complex is 54,513 acres at 75 percent contained and it has taken out 158 structures,” Graham said. “I know the communities have really come together. The Red Cross and the Salvation Army setup staging points where they are giving out food and water and clothing and just really trying to reach out and give a helping hand to the residents that have been affected.”
Graham said starting a conversation about fire prevention and safety helps spread awareness to keep residents safe.
“It's as simple as having a conversation with your loved one or with your significant other about what if a fire does come into our neighborhood? What are we going to do," Graham said. "Just having backup plans and just having a conversation about what you're going to take with you when you're asked to leave your residence.”
Kimberly Rubio, a senior psychology student from Eastland lost her family home to the wildfires. Rubio said the people in her community have been extremely helpful in offering help and resources to those affected.
“The community has been really helpful. Like as soon as people found out about the wildfires were going on the community was trying to make sure everyone got out safe,” Rubio said. "But everyone's been so helpful. Like, all of our churches have gathered up donations, they've offered us places to stay. Family friends that didn't lose their homes are offering their homes for friends to stay at and stuff like that.”
Rubio said hearing the devastating news about her home while away at Tech was not easy, however, the community at Tech offered her leniency from work and school to attend to her family back home.
Jillian Kennedy, a first-year animal science student from Eastland, said the communities impacted have been focusing on offering a hand and helping one another out.
“The community we have drop off places, a lot of the churches, those little drop off locations and you can just drop off food. We've had baby items dropped off,” Kennedy said. “It's really just whatever you can donate. Personally, our family like we made food for some of the families that lost their houses and just anything just help them get through the days as they come. Instead of looking at a bigger picture, right now is about anything to help.”
Kennedy said words of encouragement from people at Tech and support from the communities here have been great in offering help to those affected.
To help out those affected, visit the gofundme page, https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-jackie-and-her-family-start-over?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet
