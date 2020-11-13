The Lubbock COVID-19 testing site at Combest Community Health and Wellness Center will transition to testing five days a week starting Monday.
The testing site, according to a City of Lubbock news release, is located at 301 40th St. and will be open from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and from 12:30 to 4 p.m. on Monday through Friday.
Testing is free and does not require an appointment, according to the news release.
