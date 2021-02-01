On Jun. 30 2020, students from the J.T & Margaret Talkington College of Visual and Performing Arts sent a call-to-action letter to Texas Tech officials. The letter shined a light on the Tech’s late response to the death of George Floyd and highlighted the lack of protection, safety and wellbeing of the Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) in the college. It also highlighted the lack of diversity in the college administration and insensitive works that the college has shown.
The college has since put forth a statement saying they will listen and do everything they can to change the climate of the college and have better representation.
Following up on the statement made by the college, they have implemented new programs and initiatives that could be a step in the right direction.
Corey Norman, the director of marketing and communication for the School of Theatre and Dance at Tech, said that he sees a lot of work happening inside of the College of Theatre and Dance.
“One of the main goals for the college was identifying a group that can come in and lead a discussion,” Norman said.
Seth Warren-Crow is an associate professor in the School of Theatre and Dance at Tech and a sound designer and composer for theatre, dance, performance art and digital media.
“We had this group, X-Factor, come in with the faculty and staff last Friday, and starting tomorrow and next Friday are workshops for students,” Warren-Crow said, “and I know that was a major goal for us to have that happen.”
The group, X-factor Solutions Inc., hosts workshops that teach people about cultural intelligence and cultural awareness. Additionally, it teaches individuals how to develop cultural intelligence and improve productiveness in culturally diverse circumstances, according to a flyer provided by the group.
Additionally, the college has implemented a policy called the Color-Conscious Casting Policy.
“The sometimes-problematic positions that students can be put in when you are casting for a certain role and how we can go about that,” Warren-Crow said, “Part of it is avoiding things like having people who are white playing roles that are not.”
Mark Charney, the director of the School of Theatre and Dance at Tech, spoke about the Color-Conscious Casting Policy.
“Recognize a color-blind casting, that's casting without a consideration of race, is what the nation has sort of embraced, but that has failed to address the questions of access and representation for marginalized communities,” Charney said. “So, color conscious casting acknowledges there is no neutral body in performance or in life, and it invites us to consider respect and care for the whole humanity of the performer when casting decisions are made.”
The college has also implemented a College’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) committee, which is composed of students in the college. The first thing the committee started was the College’s Arts in Action Microgrant Initiative, which Charney said is the ability for students in theatre and dance to collaborate with students in art, or students in music, or all of them, on projects that seem to recognize and try to better racism.
Corey Norman said these changes have added a level of transparency to the college.
“We have really tried to address every one of the items in the call to action because we feel like it is so important to affect change,” Charney said. “So, if students are seeing it in the classroom, I think they are seeing more emphasis on BIPOC authors, a color conscious casting policy, all kinds of sensitivity that we have been cognizant of since the summer.”
