UPDATE: The Edward E. Whitacre Jr. College of Engineering has decided not to implement occupancy restrictions on events and student organization meetings, according to an email from the college sent at 6:22 p.m. on Sept. 8. This information provided below is no longer valid.
Editor's Note: The Daily Toreador has reached out the Texas Tech administration and the Dean's office for the College of Engineering for comment but has not received one at this time. The story is current as of 1 p.m. on Sept. 8 and will be updated as more information is known.
Students of the Edward E. Whitacre Jr. College of Engineering received an email from the college's Engineering Opportunities Center around noon on Sept. 8 stating there is an occupancy limit placed on all events and student organization meetings within the college.
According to the email, in-person events are limited to 10 people in attendance for the rest 30 days. The letter does not comment on limiting academic related activities or instruction.
Travel is also discouraged at this time by the college, according to the email.
For context, the College of Engineering houses seven departments within the college, according to the website. The College of Engineering is also the third-largest college on campus, serving 5,127 students during the spring semester of 2021, according the Texas Tech University Fact Book.
The email was provided by a student within the college for the publication to use.
Good Morning Everyone,
As you are probably aware, there has been a large surge in COVID cases in Lubbock and surrounding areas in recent weeks. As a result, we have just been notified that the WCOE is placing a 30-day freeze on in-person events with more than 10 people in attendance. We are very sorry to have to relay this information. Please know that this decision was made above the EOC level and we all hope to get back to normal as soon as possible. Here are the details:
We understand that these guidelines were placed on us quicker than we could have expected. Please know that this is all the information we currently have and ANY updates we receive regarding this situation will be relayed to you immediately.
Thank you,
Engineering Opportunities Center Staff
