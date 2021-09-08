Coronavirus Update

UPDATE: The Edward E. Whitacre Jr. College of Engineering has decided not to implement occupancy restrictions on events and student organization meetings, according to an email from the college sent at 6:22 p.m. on Sept. 8. This information provided below is no longer valid.

Editor's Note: The Daily Toreador has reached out the Texas Tech administration and the Dean's office for the College of Engineering for comment but has not received one at this time. The story is current as of 1 p.m. on Sept. 8 and will be updated as more information is known.

Students of the Edward E. Whitacre Jr. College of Engineering received an email from the college's Engineering Opportunities Center around noon on Sept. 8 stating there is an occupancy limit placed on all events and student organization meetings within the college.

According to the email, in-person events are limited to 10 people in attendance for the rest 30 days. The letter does not comment on limiting academic related activities or instruction. 

Travel is also discouraged at this time by the college, according to the email.

For context, the College of Engineering houses seven departments within the college, according to the website. The College of Engineering is also the third-largest college on campus, serving 5,127 students during the spring semester of 2021, according the Texas Tech University Fact Book.

The email was provided by a student within the college for the publication to use.

Good Morning Everyone, 

As you are probably aware, there has been a large surge in COVID cases in Lubbock and surrounding areas in recent weeks. As a result, we have just been notified that the WCOE is placing a 30-day freeze on in-person events with more than 10 people in attendance. We are very sorry to have to relay this information. Please know that this decision was made above the EOC level and we all hope to get back to normal as soon as possible. Here are the details:

  • Starting TODAY, there should be no more than 10 people in a room for student org meetings and events – If you are planning an event or meeting that is going to have more than 10 students in attendance, you must move it outdoors or hold it virtually.
  • Please keep in mind that in order to have a meeting outdoors on campus, you must attend a campus grounds use meeting. Please follow this link https://www.depts.ttu.edu/sub/universitygrounds/ugpolicy.php to read more about what you will need in order to obtain permission to have a meeting or event outside on campus. Ground Use permission must be obtained two weeks in advance of an event.
  • We understand that some of you have organization meetings coming up this week and may be unable to get grounds use permission in time. Moving to a virtual meeting through your preferred platform will be your best option for keeping your meetings as they are. 
  • Travel is discouraged at this time but not suspended. Travel is likely to be reviewed by location and what COVID looks like in that location. If you are making plans to travel, please keep in mind that there could potentially be a quarantine period after you arrive back in Lubbock. 
  • It is okay to continue with plans for travel and events in the Spring; however, keep in mind that you may need to be flexible as this situation develops.

We understand that these guidelines were placed on us quicker than we could have expected. Please know that this is all the information we currently have and ANY updates we receive regarding this situation will be relayed to you immediately.

Thank you, 

Engineering Opportunities Center Staff

